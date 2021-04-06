Discuss.io Launches Mobile Screen Share App

Discuss.io, a provider of smart video platforms, has launched Mobile Screen Share for iOS and Android, allowing research teams and consumers to share their mobile screens inside meeting rooms.

Discuss.io's Mobile Screen Share supports 14 language translations. It is purpose-built for insights professionals making product decisions, creating UX and digital experiences in mobile apps/sites, moving in-person mobile research experiences to remote, developing apps and mobile features, and connecting mobile with other digital experiences with first-party insights from customers in real time.

Additional features include the following:

In-meeting security and privacy controls: Screen sharing is code-triggered to protect meetings. Respondents and moderators can pause screen sharing to enter sensitive data like passwords without it being recorded;

Agile product development features: Displaying taps within the app will show where consumers tap on their screens, including how they scroll, pinch, and zoom;

The ability for moderators to share specific links to mobile apps, mobile websites, or prototypes straight to respondents' mobile apps.