Medallia Launches Prebuilt Solutions for Healthcare and Sales Industries

Medallia, a provider of customer and employee experience and engagement solutions, has launched prepackaged offerings for the healthcare industry and pre-sales organizations.

"Medallia's robust experience and engagement platform is easy to implement with 80% of our implementations occurring within days by using our prepackaged solutions," said Sarika Khanna, chief product officer of Medallia, in a statement.

Medallia healthcare solutions provide real-time, action-based patient insights and feedback across the entire journey, including digital, telehealth, in-facility, and contact center interactions. They include the following:

Telemedicine Administration and Experience Solution: gathers instant feedback about telemedicine experiences, provides insights, and recommends actions for better patient experiences.

Emergency Department Solution: captures patient feedback within ER departments.

Urgent Care Experience Solution: provides frontline staff with actionable insights, resolve patient pain points, and offer caregiver coaching tips.

Medallia Prospect Pulse enables sales organizations to optimize strategy, accelerate deal closure, and share learnings across the organization by engaging prospects post-meeting, mid-cycle, and post-cycle and alerting relationship managers in real time.