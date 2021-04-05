AvePoint Launches Salesforce Cloud Backup

AvePoint, a Microsoft 365 data management independent software vendor, today announced its Salesforce Cloud Backup product is available to the channel partner ecosystem.

The product adds to the AvePoint suite of Cloud Backup for Microsoft 365 and Dynamics 365 to arm managed service providers (MSPs) with backup and restore capabilities across multiple providers.

Salesforce Cloud Backup is available for managed service providers (MSPs) to resell and protect customers' CRM data across 36 countries and 58 cloud marketplaces including Tech Data, StreamOne Solutions Store, Ingram Micro Cloud marketplace, Synnex Stellr marketplace, ALSO Cloud marketplace, Vuzion CORE and IT Cloud marketplace.

"Most native backup solutions offered by SaaS providers today cannot meet customers' recovery point and recovery time objectives and are labor-intensive for end users," said John Peluso, chief product officer at AvePoint, in a statement. "We believe that as companies leverage more cloud-based technologies and produce more business-critical data, they need products like ours delivered by partners to mitigate risk in a comprehensive and effortless fashion."

AvePoint offers the following features:

Unlimited automated backup for Salesforce assets: AvePoint's on-demand recovery gives companies access to metadata, records, organizations and files four times per day, with unlimited retention and storage options.

Granular restore options Companies can restore CRM data at the organization, object, record, and field levels.

Encrypted, hyper-scaled, and secure data protection: All Salesforce data is stored in the Microsoft Azure cloud across 12 global data centers, using encryption and user tokens.

Dashboard displays that provide immediate insight and access to backup history for end users. Administrators can delegate different levels of access to different administrators.