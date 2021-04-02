Groove and Seismic Integrate

Groove, providers of a sales engagement platform for companies using Salesforce, and Seismic, another sales enablement platform provider, have integrated their solutions to allow joint customers to deliver relevant, approved, compliant content through a single interface.

This new integration provides Groove and Seismic customers with access to content in Seismic and allows them to send personalized content from within their daily workflows. They can build repeatable email templates and combine Groove's engagement and account insights with Seismic's content performance data for comprehensive intelligence on every deal.