Groove and Seismic Integrate
Groove, providers of a sales engagement platform for companies using Salesforce, and Seismic, another sales enablement platform provider, have integrated their solutions to allow joint customers to deliver relevant, approved, compliant content through a single interface.
This new integration provides Groove and Seismic customers with access to content in Seismic and allows them to send personalized content from within their daily workflows. They can build repeatable email templates and combine Groove's engagement and account insights with Seismic's content performance data for comprehensive intelligence on every deal.
"Revenue teams need to embrace digital transformation to engage the everywhere customer, and Groove's new Seismic integration provides reps with the integrated platform that they need to do so in an efficient and measurable way," said Tehsin Daya, head of partnerships at Groove, in a statement. "It's never been easier to engage prospects and customers with the most relevant content at the right time."
"Personalization is no longer a nice-to-have, but rather is an expectation from customers in today's digital-first B2B sales environment," said Preseetha Pettigrew, Seismic's global vice president of strategic alliances, in a statement. "This integration with Groove streamlines the seller workflow, allowing frontline teams to focus on nurturing relationships and deliver greater value to clients. I look forward to seeing how our joint customers benefit from this partnership."
"We're very excited about using Groove and Seismic together to streamline how our revenue team delivers value to our customers and prospects," said Kishen Mistry, director of global sales strategy and technology at TIBCO, in a statement. "Enabling our sellers to access Seismic content within their Groove workflows will be a huge productivity boost, resulting in a better sales experience for everyone."
