Madison Logic Adds Journey Acceleration Measurement to ML Platform

Madison Logic, an account-based marketing (ABM) platform provider, has launched ML Platform v3 with new Journey Acceleration Measurement capabilities, offering full-funnel performance visibility and pipeline impact reporting.

Journey Acceleration Measurement integrates with Salesforce to give access to advanced measurement across multiple ABM channels and accelerated stages of the buyer's journey within their targeted accounts.

"The full-funnel visibility unlocked in ML Platform with Journey Acceleration Measurement gives B2B marketers what is most important for driving growth: insights and data around the volume delivered by campaigns, pipeline conversion velocity, along with the intrinsic value of revenue influence and ROI, all in one place," said Tom O'Regan, CEO of Madison Logic, in a statement.

Journey Acceleration Measurement by Madison Logic provides enhanced reporting of multichannel digital ABM engagement, giving sales and marketing insights across all stages of the buyer's journey. Driven by a seamless integration with Salesforce, this release enables B2B marketers to measure and optimize multichannel account engagement and campaign performance, as well as document direct impact on pipeline and revenue.