Medallia for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Now Available on Microsoft AppSource
Medallia, a customer and employee experience management solutions provider and Microsoft partner, has listed Medallia for Microsoft Dynamics 365 on the Microsoft AppSource, an online cloud marketplace providing tailored line-of-business solutions.
With the new certification, companies can now use the Medallia Experience Cloud platform to enrich Dynamics 365 data with customer feedback and sentiment directly within Dynamics 365.
"Medallia for Microsoft Dynamics 365 brings customer insights directly into Dynamic 365, giving its users a complete 360-degree view of the customer and how they feel about their interactions with a brand," said Jason Likins, Medallia's vice president of alliances, in a statement. "Armed with these insights, sales and service teams can have more targeted and empathetic interactions and communications with customers, helping to increase customer satisfaction and retention and drive revenue growth."
"Medallia is a welcomed addition to Microsoft AppSource, giving customers a way to extend their Microsoft products with out-of-the-box market-leading customer experience solutions," Toby Bowers, general manager of the Business Applications Group at Microsoft, said in a statement.