Medallia for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Now Available on Microsoft AppSource

Medallia, a customer and employee experience management solutions provider and Microsoft partner, has listed Medallia for Microsoft Dynamics 365 on the Microsoft AppSource, an online cloud marketplace providing tailored line-of-business solutions.

With the new certification, companies can now use the Medallia Experience Cloud platform to enrich Dynamics 365 data with customer feedback and sentiment directly within Dynamics 365.