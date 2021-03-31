Modigie Releases Managed Service Package on Salesforce AppExchange

Modigie, provider of a B2B sales enablement and productivity platform focused on employer validation and mobile communication, today released a Salesforce Managed Package, now available on the Salesforce AppExchange.

The package is designed to help companies using Salesforce CRM automatically enrich and cleanse their contact data by providing real-time validated mobile phone number enrichment paired with best-time-to-call insights. In addition, the package provides just-in-time employer validation data and hygiene.

With Modigie's Salesforce Managed Package, users can set up automated rules for just-in-time hygiene that cleanses and updates records as they enter the system and set up data maintenance time intervals.