Modigie Releases Managed Service Package on Salesforce AppExchange
Modigie, provider of a B2B sales enablement and productivity platform focused on employer validation and mobile communication, today released a Salesforce Managed Package, now available on the Salesforce AppExchange.
The package is designed to help companies using Salesforce CRM automatically enrich and cleanse their contact data by providing real-time validated mobile phone number enrichment paired with best-time-to-call insights. In addition, the package provides just-in-time employer validation data and hygiene.
With Modigie's Salesforce Managed Package, users can set up automated rules for just-in-time hygiene that cleanses and updates records as they enter the system and set up data maintenance time intervals.
"Integrating the Modigie validation and enrichment engine with Salesforce is an exciting and natural progression for our company. A majority of our customers spend much of their time in Salesforce. We heard time and again our clients' desire to ingest and utilize Modigie's transformative services more efficiently and effectively through their Salesforce CRM. We have answered that call and are thrilled to partner with our customers in this new way. At the end of the day, we are not satisfied unless our customers are doubling their productivity with Modigie and experiencing measurable and impactful results," Ken Hoppe, CEO of Modigie, said in a statement.
"Modigie is a welcome addition to AppExchange, as they power digital transformation for customers by resolving database decay challenges that happen during the course of business," said Woodson Martin, general manager of Salesforce AppExchange, in a statement. "AppExchange is constantly evolving to enable our partners to build cutting-edge solutions to drive customer success."