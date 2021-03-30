VidiPlus Offers Virtual Meetings for Sales and Marketing

VidiPlus today unveiled its cross-platform, virtual presentation software for video conferencing for sales and marketing professionals.

VidiPlus' software takes the most compelling aspects of in-person sales and brings them to video conferencing, including accompaniment of 3-D visuals, branding, slideshows, web browsers, and videos that appear in real-time next to the presenter in the same frame.

Compatible with all leading video-conferencing platforms, VidiPlus comes with Augmented Reality technology that enables presenters to drag and drop visual content into their live calls and engage with it in real time without having to disappear from view.

"The move from physical meetings to a totally digital sales funnel enables companies to maximize their sales opportunities and customer communication. They save time and money on shipping products and traveling and can now dedicate these resources to provide more engaging, tailored, and impactful experiences to their customers and prospects," said VidiPlus CEO and Founder Dror Benjamin in a statement. "Virtual communication is here to stay, but Zoom fatigue doesn't have to be. VidiPlus can be seamlessly integrated into any camera-enabled video conferencing platform and can help B2B sales and support once again be personal, comfortable, and productive."

VidiPlus' product features include media size and location adjustment, image background detachment, rotating, and transparent visual models, including 3D. VidiPlus supports all web formats, allowing users to import images or full pages from any online site and is now compatible with WhatsApp desktop video calls. Presenters can personalize and brand their spaces, adding company logo, job title, brand colors, or symbols.

VidiPlus' software is currently available on Windows devices.