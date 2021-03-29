Airtable Launches Marketing Solution

Airtable, providers of a platform for building workflows, today launched a marketing solution to help teams streamline content and campaign workflows.

With this new application, teams can create a single source of truth for all their marketing work.

Airtable is built on top of a relational database so it can power hundreds or thousands of users at a time, updating data in real time.

Key features and capabilities include the following:

Airtable Sync: Marketers can combine similar data from multiple sources, including Salesforce and Jira Cloud, into one continuously updated view.

Asset Review: Teams can expedite their creative production process by giving feedback in the same place where content is planned.

Airtable Apps: Teams can create flexible, customized marketing workflows, allowing them to analyze, enrich, and take action on data without context switching. With more than 50 pre-built apps available in the Airtable Marketplace, including Chart, Miro, Pexels, Abyssale, Summary, and Loom, teams can create charts, schedule tasks, enrich data, preview content, and much more, in just a couple clicks.

Airtable Integrations: Teams can integrate their Airtable marketing base with marketing tools and platforms like Salesforce, Google Calendar, Box, Hootsuite, Sprinklr, and Microsoft Outlook.

Airtable Automations: A rules engine lets marketing teams set up if-then rules as they send emails and alerts with context, automate redundant tasks, and push information out to apps and services, such as Twitter and Slack.

Airtable Templates: New and updated templates include,marketing campaign tracker, content calendar, product launch, social media calendar, blog editorial calendar, event planning, digital asset management, and content operations.