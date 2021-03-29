Airtable Launches Marketing Solution
Airtable, providers of a platform for building workflows, today launched a marketing solution to help teams streamline content and campaign workflows.
With this new application, teams can create a single source of truth for all their marketing work.
Airtable is built on top of a relational database so it can power hundreds or thousands of users at a time, updating data in real time.
Key features and capabilities include the following:
- Airtable Sync: Marketers can combine similar data from multiple sources, including Salesforce and Jira Cloud, into one continuously updated view.
- Asset Review: Teams can expedite their creative production process by giving feedback in the same place where content is planned.
- Airtable Apps: Teams can create flexible, customized marketing workflows, allowing them to analyze, enrich, and take action on data without context switching. With more than 50 pre-built apps available in the Airtable Marketplace, including Chart, Miro, Pexels, Abyssale, Summary, and Loom, teams can create charts, schedule tasks, enrich data, preview content, and much more, in just a couple clicks.
- Airtable Integrations: Teams can integrate their Airtable marketing base with marketing tools and platforms like Salesforce, Google Calendar, Box, Hootsuite, Sprinklr, and Microsoft Outlook.
- Airtable Automations: A rules engine lets marketing teams set up if-then rules as they send emails and alerts with context, automate redundant tasks, and push information out to apps and services, such as Twitter and Slack.
- Airtable Templates: New and updated templates include,marketing campaign tracker, content calendar, product launch, social media calendar, blog editorial calendar, event planning, digital asset management, and content operations.
"It is time to connect people, processes, and systems to move work forward," said Archana Agrawal, chief marketing officer of Airtable, in a statement. "We must go beyond the rigid hierarchies, siloed tools, and crippling gaps in knowledge sharing that make our operations unwieldy. Marketing teams need to establish a source of truth and demand flexible solutions to build processes tailored to their business and customer needs."