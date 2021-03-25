Loop & Tie Launches Salesforce App

Loop & Tie, providers of an employee and customer gifting platform, has launched an app for Salesforce.

With Loop & Tie's customer gifting platform, users can send one or 10,000 gifts within minutes. Now available from the Salesforce AppExchange, users can install the app across their Salesforce instance and start sending right away.

"At Loop & Tie, we're continuously thinking about ways we can harness the power of technology to help more people connect," said Sara Rodell, founder and CEO of Loop & Tie, in a statement. "The pull we feel to recognize and celebrate each other through gifting is a beautiful, timeless sentiment. By offering Salesforce users the ability to send gifts directly from their application, we can more quickly empower humanized gifting experiences for companies."

Loop & Tie users lloking to tie their CRM to engagement-based gifting can now rely on Salesforce as their home base for tracking customer relationships and outreach. Loop & Tie provides an individualized customer experience and the data needed to understand campaign efficacy, all in a socially-conscious platform that supports small business suppliers.

The Loop & Tie gift platform maps to businesses' needs for scalability and tracking. Building within Salesforce helps companies deliver a thoughtful touch within a trackable framework that helps companies measure the ROI of their gift programs.

Loop & Tie lets businesses create curated gift collections with items from more than 500 small businesses. Recipients then select their favorite item or choose to donate its value to charity.