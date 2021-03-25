Neustar Launches Unified Identity

Neustar, an information and identity resolution services and technology provider, has released Neustar Unified Identity, an end-to-end identity management solution that enables resolution of offline-to-online identifiers by connecting people, location, and device data.

Neustar Unified Identity, which is powered by Neustar's identity graph platform, OneID, transforms data management by supporting data onboarding, linking, enrichment, and validation.

Neustar Unified Identity enables companies to develop identity-based, privacy-forward approaches that improve omnichannel customer data quality, management, and governance across marketing, analytics, and technology use cases.

"Our goal with Unified Identity is to bring simplicity and order back to customer data management, helping our clients to better manage data between departments and partners using a single, unassailable source of truth," said Michael Schoen, senior vice president and general manager of marketing solutions at Neustar, in a statement. "Data chaos kills organizational efficiencies, strategic clarity, and ultimately business growth. Unified Identity is the high-value currency that provides brands the privacy-centric data quality they need while eliminating the data fragmentation and organizational pains many brands struggle with."

Unified Identity is part of Fabrick, Neustar's customer identity platform. It provides identity data, machine-learning, and cross-channel linkages to power advanced CRM data hygiene and enrichment, onboarding, omnichannel media planning, and audience targeting use cases. Unified Identity connects and augments online and offline data via a single identity infrastructure that has built in linkages across the marketing technology, data science, and CRM-technology worlds.

Unified Identity also integrates with Neustar's Unified Analytics, powering predictive analytics at the user level across all channels, including linear and connected TV and walled-garden ecosystems.

Built to be platform-agnostic, Unified Identity adds to marketing and analytics stacks, including customer data platforms such as Treasure Data, as well as data and cloud services like PreciseTarget and data sharing platform Snowflake Data Marketplace.