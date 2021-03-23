Openprise Launches App Factory

Openprise, a provider of data orchestration solutions, today released Openprise App Factory to help revenue teams create custom applications to search, report, graph, edit, share, and load data without code.

App Factory applications deliver self-service access to data supporting go-to-market processes like territory assignment and lead routing, lead scoring, segmentation, campaign attribution, list loading, and more.

Openprise App Factory lets RevOps teams create custom self-service apps and specific business processes tailored for each team, including demand generation, sales operations, professional services, channel marketing, product marketing, and community. Users can also unify data across CRM systems without investing in an expensive data warehouse or customer data platform. App Factory's bidirectional capabilities enable users to both read and edit data in RevOps systems, including CRM or marketing automation platforms, without requiring direct access to those systems.

"Data that's stored in disparate silos isn't available to marketing and sales teams to drive go-to-market initiatives, greatly diminishing the ROI of an enterprise's data and technology investments," said Ed King, CEO and founder of Openprise, in a statement. "This is data's last-mile problem, where one of the final hurdles to overcome is the orchestration of user-data interaction to make the data more accessible to more people in ways that are easy to consume." "By delivering self-service access to marketing data via custom applications, Openprise App Factory represents a modern approach to unifying and presenting data to the people who use it to support marketing and sales initiatives," said Dominic Freschi, Jr., supervising senior data administrator and analyst for marketing at Armanino.

App Factory is part of theOpenprise RevOps Performance Platform, which enables RevOps teams to orchestrate data, processes, and interactions to improve go-to-market initiatives.