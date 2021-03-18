LivePerson Partners with Medallia
LivePerson, a provider of conversational artificial intelligence, is partnering with Medallia, a provider of experience management and engagement technology, to integrate conversations and surveys to help companies measure and respond to customer and employee signals in real time.
With the LivePerson-Medallia partnership, companies can automatically trigger Medallia feedback mechanisms within LivePerson conversations, as well as LivePerson conversations following Medallia feedback, all within messaging channels like SMS, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, Apple Business Chat, and more
The partnership will empower companies to do the following:
- Trigger Medallia feedback directly within conversations in LivePerson's Conversational Cloud;
- Gain a holistic view of full, cross-channel customer journeys;
- Proactively message customers in real time based on their feedback, plus route them to the best agent or bot for the job;
- Use different triggers, including sentiment or likelihood to recommend, to hand over conversations to live agents;
- Leverage post-conversation analytics for future development, including brand strategy, product strategy, and customer service training; and
- View feedback details and agent interaction reporting in both Medallia and LivePerson's Conversational Cloud.
"Conversational commerce has forever changed the relationship between brands and consumers, but until now, brands have never had the ability to deploy sophisticated customer experience management tools directly inside the messaging channels we all know and love," said Sonny Patel, vice president of consumer experiences at LivePerson, in a statement. "We're proud to partner with Medallia on this first-of-its-kind, seamless integration of conversations and surveys."
"Customers and employees leave daily signals about how they feel when engaging with businesses, and being able to capture as many of these signals as possible is critical to making revenue-impacting business decisions. The combination of LivePerson and Medallia will deliver another powerful way for brands to capture critical customer feedback," said Steve Vierra, senior vice president of channels, alliances, and global partnerships at Medallia, in a statement.
"As a client of both LivePerson and Medallia, we've been looking for ways to bring their services together to make the most of our customer conversations and feedback," said Robert Beatty, chief experience officer of GM Financial, in a statement. "We're looking forward to being among the first brands to explore ways to take advantage of this new integration."