LivePerson Partners with Medallia

LivePerson, a provider of conversational artificial intelligence, is partnering with Medallia, a provider of experience management and engagement technology, to integrate conversations and surveys to help companies measure and respond to customer and employee signals in real time.

With the LivePerson-Medallia partnership, companies can automatically trigger Medallia feedback mechanisms within LivePerson conversations, as well as LivePerson conversations following Medallia feedback, all within messaging channels like SMS, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, Apple Business Chat, and more

The partnership will empower companies to do the following:

Trigger Medallia feedback directly within conversations in LivePerson's Conversational Cloud;

Gain a holistic view of full, cross-channel customer journeys;

Proactively message customers in real time based on their feedback, plus route them to the best agent or bot for the job;

Use different triggers, including sentiment or likelihood to recommend, to hand over conversations to live agents;

Leverage post-conversation analytics for future development, including brand strategy, product strategy, and customer service training; and

View feedback details and agent interaction reporting in both Medallia and LivePerson's Conversational Cloud.