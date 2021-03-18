Vidyard Launches Desktop Apps

Vidyard, a provider of video platforms for business, has launched its free Vidyard Desktop Apps for Mac and Windows to enable users to record and share custom HD videos directly from their desktops.

The latest offering works seamlessly with Vidyard’s browser extensions for Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge, as well as its mobile apps for iOS and Android.

Through the new desktop apps, users can capture high-definition webcam videos and screen recordings with up to 4K resolution. In addition to custom video messages and video emails, users can record walkthroughs of PowerPoint presentations, documents, web-based applications, and more. Videos can be customized with animated GIF thumbnail images and immediately shared via Gmail, Outlook, LinkedIn, Facebook, Salesforce, HubSpot, and a variety of other applications and services.