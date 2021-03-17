Amobee Partners with InfoSum
Amobee, a provider of advertising technology that unifies TV, digital, and social, is partnering with InfoSum, a customer identity infrastructure provider, to bring alternative, privacy-compliant identity solutions to advertiser and broadcasters.
The partnership will allow both Amobee and InfoSum to offer their respective clients access to identity and media buying solutions through InfoSum's decentralized customer data ecosystem and Amobee's cross-screen, programmatic advertising platform.
Amobee aims to centralize data across paid and owned properties with purpose-built tools to discover, plan, activate, optimize, and measure tailored for the addressable ecosystem, including planning and measurement solutions that span both opt-in and opt-out environments, like Google and Safari. InfoSum's advanced audience analysis, segmentation, and measurement between decentralized data sets from premium media publishers marks a strategic, complementary offering for companies, agencies, and broadcasters.
"While most competitors are focused on the replacement of third-party cookies through alternative identity solutions, Amobee is differentiating itself by also betting on ecosystems not reliant on these forms of cookieless identifiers," said Maria Flores-Portillo, general manager for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa at Amobee, in a statement. "We believe the decentralization of data will play a key role in the future of identity, with Amobee and InfoSum together empowering advertisers to understand and reach their audiences in environments where traditional identity markers are no longer scalable."
"The media industry is going through a shift in the way advertisers and media owners collaborate to deliver better data-driven customer experiences, but through this new partnership with Amobee, companies can access a future-proofed approach to identity," said Richard Foster, chief revenue officer of InfoSum, in a statement. "As identity becomes increasingly disparate, an agnostic approach to identity is needed to engage consumers wherever they are, across whatever content they are consuming. By using InfoSum's decentralized identity infrastructure and Amobee's converged media platform, brands and media owners are empowered to deliver high-performing marketing campaigns that prioritize the privacy of their customers and the security of their data."
