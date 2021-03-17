Amobee Partners with InfoSum

Amobee, a provider of advertising technology that unifies TV, digital, and social, is partnering with InfoSum, a customer identity infrastructure provider, to bring alternative, privacy-compliant identity solutions to advertiser and broadcasters.

The partnership will allow both Amobee and InfoSum to offer their respective clients access to identity and media buying solutions through InfoSum's decentralized customer data ecosystem and Amobee's cross-screen, programmatic advertising platform.

Amobee aims to centralize data across paid and owned properties with purpose-built tools to discover, plan, activate, optimize, and measure tailored for the addressable ecosystem, including planning and measurement solutions that span both opt-in and opt-out environments, like Google and Safari. InfoSum's advanced audience analysis, segmentation, and measurement between decentralized data sets from premium media publishers marks a strategic, complementary offering for companies, agencies, and broadcasters.