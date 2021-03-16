Salesforce Adds ABM Capabilities

Salesforce today introduced Einstein Key Account Identification and Accounts as Campaign Members, two new account-based marketing products as part of Salesforce Digital 360.

Powered by Einstein, Salesforce's artificial intelligence engine, Salesforce ABM helps marketing and sales teams understand buyers in strategic accounts, focus on their most important sales opportunities, and deliver personalized content.

Einstein Key Account Identification uses AI to surface accounts with the highest likelihood to purchase and provides recommendations and insights for companies to market and sell to these accounts. Now companies can analyze data across their Salesforce CRM and marketing engagement across the web to tier accounts.

Accounts as Campaign Members lets companies activate their AI-powered insights to create personalized ABM campaigns for every buyer within top-tier accounts, even if they don't have contacts for those accounts. They can add new account contacts into their marketing campaigns the moment they are identified. Marketing and sales teams can spin up ABM campaigns in seconds and deliver targeted campaigns across email, web, social, and digital events.