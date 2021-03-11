HypeAuditor Launches Competitor Grid

HypeAuditor, providers of an analytics platform for influencer marketing, today released the Competitor Grid analysis tool.

HypeAuditor's Competitor Grid gives users full access to analytics that show how competitors' influencer marketing campaigns are performing, including a close analysis of engagement rate, audience quality, influencer quality, cost-per-engagement, reach, the full list of influencers they use, creatives used, and amount spent per post on a campaign.

"As influencer marketing matures, brands are reevaluating how they work with influencers. Instead of one-off deals with hundreds of influencers, all using the same copy, marketers and agencies are now looking for more long-term, authentic partnerships that give influencers more creative control," said Alex Frolov, CEO of HypeAuditor, in a statement. "To do this effectively, they need data that they can rely on when developing influencer marketing campaigns. Our new Competitor Grid answers these new needs and helps marketers make the right decisions when looking at implementing an influencer marketing strategy, based on valuable information gathered about competitors' strategies."

Competitive Grid is available to analyze the beauty, fashion, fitness and luxury industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, and France, with more industries and countries to be added.