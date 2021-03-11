-->
  • March 11, 2021

Groove Adds Real-Time Opportunity and Pipeline Management

Groove, providers of a sales engagement platform for companies using Salesforce, has expanded its revenue intelligence capabilities with real-time opportunity and pipeline management and enhanced ROI reporting.

With this latest release, sales managers and reps can collaborate on opportunities, conduct live pipeline reviews, and assign next steps in one interactive workspace powered by real-time Salesforce data. Because Groove is native to Salesforce, it can pull live account and opportunity data into a collaborative workspace where team members can run live pipeline reviews and instantly push updates back to Salesforce.

"From incomplete sales activity data to out-of-date information stored in shadow CRMs, there are many challenges that prevent sales organizations from trusting their pipelines and conducting comprehensive reviews," said Chris Rothstein, co-founder and CEO of Groove, in a statement. "Today's release solves a critical usability challenge that Salesforce users have faced since the platform's inception."

CRM Covers
Free
for qualified subscribers
Subscribe Now Current Issue Past Issues

Related Articles

Groove Launches Groove for Salesforce Financial Services Cloud

07 Dec 2020

Groove for Salesforce Financial Services Cloud is a sales engagement platform for banks.

Best Practices Series
CRM Web Events
Reports & Research