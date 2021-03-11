Groove Adds Real-Time Opportunity and Pipeline Management

Groove, providers of a sales engagement platform for companies using Salesforce, has expanded its revenue intelligence capabilities with real-time opportunity and pipeline management and enhanced ROI reporting.

With this latest release, sales managers and reps can collaborate on opportunities, conduct live pipeline reviews, and assign next steps in one interactive workspace powered by real-time Salesforce data. Because Groove is native to Salesforce, it can pull live account and opportunity data into a collaborative workspace where team members can run live pipeline reviews and instantly push updates back to Salesforce.