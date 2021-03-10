MuleSoft Launches MuleSoft Composer

MuleSoft today introduced MuleSoft Composer to help companies integrate apps and data and deliver digital innovation faster.

As the first generally available Composer solution, MuleSoft Composer for Salesforce is built on the Anypoint Platform and embedded in the Salesforce user interface. Business teams can now automate integrations to Salesforce and other systems to launch digital projects and connected experiences.

MuleSoft Composer for Salesforce helps business teams compose a 360-degree view of the customer and deliver connected experiences faster by automating integrations to common systems directly in Salesforce. With a library of pre-built connectors, including NetSuite, Salesforce, Workday, Slack, Google Sheets, and Tableau, business teams can now integrate apps and data, and build automations to do the following

Streamline sales operations: Salesforce admins can build automation workflows between NetSuite and Salesforce to streamline order-to-cash activities and boost efficiency across sales operations. Teams can also visualize sales data using the Tableau connector.

Foster team collaboration from anywhere: From sharing sales reports to service updates, sales and service teams can collaborate across distributed account teams by connecting data from systems like Salesforce Sales Cloud to Slack and Google Sheets.

Speed up employee onboarding by automatically updating employee profiles and payroll attributes across Workday, NetSuite, and Salesforce.