Behavox Expands Compliance Platform with Twitter Support

Behavox, providers of a data operating and compliance platform, has added support for Twitter.

Behavox recently added support for Microsoft Teams, WeChat, and WhatsApp, adding to the more than 150 data types Behavox already supported.

"Financial institutions face a growing list of compliance requirements for social media, especially as the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) have recently incorporated more stringent rules and regulations for social media compliance," said Kiryl Trembovolski, chief operating officer of Behavox, in a statement. "By adding Twitter to the wide array of communication platforms we support, Behavox bolsters the social media compliance strategy for our customers so they can adhere to corporate, legal, and regulatory policies while avoiding costly fines and penalties."