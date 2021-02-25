MetaCX Launches CXLayer
MetaCX today introduced CXLayer, a capability that allows MetaCX success plans to be embedded directly into SaaS applications or digital experiences.
"Our founding vision for MetaCX was to help B2B companies digitally transform by blurring the boundaries between the product and customer experience," said Scott McCorkle, co-founder and CEO of MetaCX, in a statement. "CXLayer delivers on this vision by bringing success plans everywhere, most importantly as an embedded part of the product itself to show customers the value they're realizing, which is what makes a relationship endure and grow."
CXLayer addresses the following three use cases:
- It can be used as an embedded success layer for SaaS companies that want to drive more engagement with their users and improve customer retention by bringing value realization to the forefront of the product experience.
- It can be embedded directly into any portal, website, or internal app, such as Salesforce, to manage the customer relationship and bring live customer engagement to these traditionally internal tools.
- It can be used as a stand-alone collaborative customer experience for companies that don't have a SaaS product or digital experience to extend.