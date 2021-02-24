RingCentral Brings In-App Calling to Salesforce

RingCentral, a cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center solutions provider, today released in-app calling for Salesforce.

The new feature enables sales agents to make, transfer, and control phone calls directly from Salesforce. Users can select their preferred caller ID number, organize multiple calls as separate tabs on the browser, and manage incoming and outgoing calls across devices without having to download additional software.

"Today's modern workforce needs the ability to communicate from anywhere using their preferred channels of choice in order to stay connected and efficient," said Will Moxley, chief product officer of RingCentral, in a statement. "Our in-app calling for Salesforce brings the capabilities of RingCentral to customer phone conversations directly within a browser, eliminating the need to switch between different apps. Our integration with Salesforce builds on our vision of providing an open platform, where users are empowered to access RingCentral's cloud-based communications capabilities from within their applications of choice for optimal productivity across their organizations."

The capabilities are built with WebRTC technologyand include the following:

In-app calling:

Click-to-call;

Intelligent performance reporting and the ability to edit and customize the RingCentral Analytics data as a native Salesforce report through RingCentral's Cloud Phone Report;

Instant screen pop;

Call logs, with advanced features such as offline call logging and multi-call log option;

Meeting scheduling;

Work-from-anywhere access on both Windows and Mac devices using any browser; and

Interface flexibility.

RingCentral customer Buffalo Americas has been using RingCentral's in-app calling for Salesforce.

"RingCentral for Salesforce has made our salesforce more productive and is incredibly simple to deploy and use," said Ben DeLaurier, director of customer support at Buffalo Americas, in a statement. "In-app calling allows all of my Salesforce users to have full calling capabilities right from within the RingCentral for Salesforce app. In addition, training users has become simpler and faster. This has been a great help with all of my users, especially in light of a now-distributed workforce."

The new in-app calling feature is available on the Salesforce AppExchange.