Jivox Launches Dynamic Canvas Studio

Jivox, a digital marketing technology provider, today launched Dynamic Canvas Studio, an upgrade to its flaghip Jivox IQ creative content design tool.

Jivox's Dynamic Canvas Studio is built on Jivox's Dynamic Canvas technology and provides a visual creative studio that enables creative teams to upload creative master files from creative tools like Adobe Animate CC, Adobe After Effects, and Google WebDesigner, as well as other HTML5 and video authoring tools.