Jivox Launches Dynamic Canvas Studio
Jivox, a digital marketing technology provider, today launched Dynamic Canvas Studio, an upgrade to its flaghip Jivox IQ creative content design tool.
Jivox's Dynamic Canvas Studio is built on Jivox's Dynamic Canvas technology and provides a visual creative studio that enables creative teams to upload creative master files from creative tools like Adobe Animate CC, Adobe After Effects, and Google WebDesigner, as well as other HTML5 and video authoring tools.
"Our current environment demands that brands invest significantly in creative that is personalized across many media channels and at scale to enable direct-to-consumer engagement," said Diaz Nesamoney, founder and CEO of Jivox, in a statement. "This is causing creative production costs to overwhelm marketing budgets with no end in sight as these formats and channels for consumer engagement continue to proliferate. Jivox DCS is a boon to in-house creative teams and production agencies alike as they seek to deliver cost-effective creative at scale to brands for data-driven personalization."
