Oracle Updates Cloud Customer Experience
Oracle has enhanced Oracle Cloud Customer Experience (CX) with updates to Oracle Sales, Oracle Service, and Oracle Marketing.
The latest updates within Oracle Customer Experience (CX) include the following:
- Voice capabilities with a new digital assistant that allows sellers to talk to their CRM systems and use voice commands on mobile devices to create follow-up tasks, add attachments to accounts, record updates to accounts, and more;
- Streamlined quoting, with the ability to search, view, and manage complex quotes on one screen via desktop or a mobile device;
- A new Buy application in Digital Experience for Communications to help communication service providers give customers more relevant offers and buy services via their preferred channels;
- Smart lists for actions to take next based on past behavior;
- Infolets to enable sellers to accept leads, qualify prospects, rank deals, and create tasks from the home page of their CRM systems;
- Advanced search capabilities to help sellers locate information related to sales opportunity, territory, account, and quotes;
- Favorites, which allows users to mark records to save for later;
- Automated digital service, enabling customer service teams to launch service digital assistants that can rapidly handle large volumes of complex customer issues with artificial intelligence, advanced knowledge management, digital assistant, and proactive guidance tools;
- A more intuitive interface to simplify agent onboarding and productivity;
- Conversational Feed, for presenting agents with critical details on customer interactions from different channels in one unified feed;
- Holistic Account View, with access to all customer data;
- Bi-directional data flows between Oracle CrowdTwist and Oracle Unity;
- Households Reward Programs, helping marketers engage customers' personal networks of friends and family and pool loyalty program points to earn rewards faster;
- Partner Management, enabling marketers to increase loyalty programs with partner offers;
- Richer Campaigns Management Integration, leveraging loyalty data from CrowdTwist in Responsys;
- Subject Line Optimization and Fatigue Analysis Dashboard, which predicts the best message subject lines to improve open rates and helps marketers minimize opt-outs and recipient fatigue with a holistic view of customer engagements; and
- Zoom Integration with Eloqua.
"Customers aren't afraid to walk away after a single bad experience, and that reality means organizations have to empower their sales, marketing, and customer service teams with the data they need to make every customer interaction matter," said Rob Tarkoff, executive vice president and general manager of Oracle Customer Experience, in a statement. "These new innovations are a testament to our continuous investments in our products and customers to help them sell more, deliver relevant service, and build loyal customer relationships."