Oracle Updates Cloud Customer Experience

Oracle has enhanced Oracle Cloud Customer Experience (CX) with updates to Oracle Sales, Oracle Service, and Oracle Marketing.

The latest updates within Oracle Customer Experience (CX) include the following:

"Customers aren't afraid to walk away after a single bad experience, and that reality means organizations have to empower their sales, marketing, and customer service teams with the data they need to make every customer interaction matter," said Rob Tarkoff, executive vice president and general manager of Oracle Customer Experience, in a statement. "These new innovations are a testament to our continuous investments in our products and customers to help them sell more, deliver relevant service, and build loyal customer relationships."