Custodia Adds Verint Recording Solution
Custodia Technology Americas is expanding its Compliance Cloud One offering to include Verint Financial Compliance Capture, providing a native cloud recording solution for Microsoft Teams.
For more than two years, the Custodia-Verint partnership has been helping compliance programs capture, record, and retain voice, data, and collaborative communication in everyday financial transactions on premises with Custodia Assist. Now, the same compliance service is available as a turnkey solution in the cloud with Compliance Cloud One.
Businesses using Microsoft Teams can use the new solution in a native Azure cloud to record Microsoft Teams audio, video, screen sharing, and instant messaging.
"Customers utilizing Custodia's Compliance Cloud One can realize the lower [total cost of ownership] that the cloud offers by eliminating the costs, complexity, and delays of on-premises call recording," said Chris Hartley, CEO of Custodia, in a statement.
"We are pleased that Custodia has selected Verint's compliance technology for its cloud-hosted Microsoft Teams recording offering," said John Bourne, Verint's senior vice president of global channels and alliances, in a statement. "The cloud offers many advantages to regulated organizations wanting a scalable, secure, and accessible platform for their compliance recording, communication data governance, and analysis efforts, across all communication and collaboration features Teams has to offer."
