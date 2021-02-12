Custodia Adds Verint Recording Solution

Custodia Technology Americas is expanding its Compliance Cloud One offering to include Verint Financial Compliance Capture, providing a native cloud recording solution for Microsoft Teams.

For more than two years, the Custodia-Verint partnership has been helping compliance programs capture, record, and retain voice, data, and collaborative communication in everyday financial transactions on premises with Custodia Assist. Now, the same compliance service is available as a turnkey solution in the cloud with Compliance Cloud One.

Businesses using Microsoft Teams can use the new solution in a native Azure cloud to record Microsoft Teams audio, video, screen sharing, and instant messaging.