SurveyMonkey Integrates GetFeedback with Salesforce Commerce Cloud

SurveyMonkey has integrated its GetFeedback platform with Salesforce Commerce Cloud.

This integration with Commerce Cloud, built with Astound Commerce, an implementation partner for Salesforce, helps users identify drivers behind cart abandonment and other behaviors, enrich customer data via post-purchase surveys, conduct audience research among site visitors, resolve bugs, and create more effective marketing campaigns.

"Within the last year, online shopping has grown in a way we could not have predicted. Retailers need to move as quickly as their customers to increase satisfaction and loyalty," said Craig Shull, senior vice president and general manager of the GetFeedback platform at SurveyMonkey,in a statement. "GetFeedback's integration with Commerce Cloud enables users to quickly take action that drives business results with the most current customer data."

"Consistently delivering an immersive, personalized ecommerce experience is crucial to success," said Lidiane Jones, executive vice president and general manager of Salesforce Commerce Cloud, in a statement. "With SurveyMonkey's new GetFeedback integration for Commerce Cloud, companies can quickly and easily create feedback programs to monitor, measure, and improve their ecommerce experience."