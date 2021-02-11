PFL Enhances Tactile Marketing Automation, Command Center Products

PFL has merged its Tactile Marketing Automation solution with SwagIQ, now called Experience Enablement. This allows users to trigger tactile marketing automatically or manually within one product. Additionally, enhancements to the Command Center help users attribute results to marketing efforts.

Now, the Tactile Marketing Automation solution for Salesforce provides users with the full range of PFL capabilities. In addition to triggering tactile marketing campaigns manually or automatically based on customer intent data, PFL customers using Tactile Marketing Automation in Salesforce will receive the following enhancements:

The product can now handle large order sizes;

This update streamlines tools for tracking and measuring tactile marketing's impact on campaign results. Campaign member status will automatically update as direct mail pieces go through their full lifecycle, including in-progress, shipped, delivered, and unable to deliver.

Admins can customize the address options displayed in campaign creation and the Experience Enablement order process based on any field, including custom fields. A physical address is no longer required for Preferred Address Capture or eGift emails.

Tactile Marketing Automation now supports Salesforce Shield Platform Encryption for specific objects and fields.

In addition to enhancements to Tactile Marketing Automation, PFL is making it easier to attribute results to specific marketing efforts with PFL Command Center enhancements. The Command Center has new order history details, an advanced search feature, and export functionality.

PFL also made single sign-on available in all its solutions.