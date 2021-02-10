Copper Acquires Sherlock
Copper, a CRM platform provider,t has acquired Sherlock, an engagement analytics platform. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
With opt-in from prospects, Sherlock surfaces and summarizes information about prospects and customers' intent, engagement, and product usage.
"We are integrating Sherlock into the Copper platform to further our mission of providing a CRM that people actually use to develop their most valuable business relationships," said Dennis Fois, CEO of Copper, in a statement. "In today's landscape, that means making sure you have the right information at your fingertips to act when your buyers and customers are ready to connect with you. With Sherlock, we will help our customers identify the optimal moment to convert opportunities into sales, making relationships stronger and driving lasting revenue."
"Buyers are more empowered than ever before to do their own research and make decisions on their own timeline," said Derek Skaletsky, founder of Sherlock, in a statement. "In contrast, sellers often rely on guesswork to build these relationships instead of data to help understand the buyer's needs and timeline. The intent signals and engagement scoring we are bringing to Copper will take guesswork out of the equation and allow companies to become part of their buyers' journeys rather than forcing an out-of-touch seller's journey upon the masses."