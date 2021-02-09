Listrak Joins Adobe Exchange Program
Listrak, a digital marketing cloud technology provider for retailers, has joined the Adobe Exchange Partner Program as an Accelerate partner. This collaboration includes a Magento extension and Adobe Analytics integration.
The Magento extension enables online merchants to link their Magento storefronts and Listrak accounts to drive timely trigger email campaigns. Adobe Analytics users can now natively monitor and track critical email metrics, including emails sent, opened and unsubscribed, directly inside Adobe Analytics.
"Adobe and Listrak are uniquely positioned to help retailers maximize their cross-channel marketing and drive higher levels of engagement,"said Ross Kramer, CEO of Listrak, in a statement. "Joining the Adobe Exchange Program opens new revenue opportunities for our clients at a crucial time and in an increasingly competitive landscape."
"Having a comprehensive email, SMS, and behavioral marketing solution is imperative for merchants in today's digital age," said Cody Crnkovich, head of partner programs at Adobe, in a statement. "With Listrak's integrations with Adobe Experience Cloud applications, customers will have additional tools at their disposal, giving them the visibility and insights to improve campaigns and the overall customer experience."
