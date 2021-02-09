Listrak Joins Adobe Exchange Program

Listrak, a digital marketing cloud technology provider for retailers, has joined the Adobe Exchange Partner Program as an Accelerate partner. This collaboration includes a Magento extension and Adobe Analytics integration.

The Magento extension enables online merchants to link their Magento storefronts and Listrak accounts to drive timely trigger email campaigns. Adobe Analytics users can now natively monitor and track critical email metrics, including emails sent, opened and unsubscribed, directly inside Adobe Analytics.