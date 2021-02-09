-->
  • February 9, 2021

Linc Launches Omnichannel Pickup Assistance and Orchestration Digital Worker

Linc today launched the Omnichannel Pickup Assistance & Orchestration Digital Worker, allowing retailers to send automated notifications to  customers regarding omnichannel fulfillment through multiple destination orders, such as buy online pick-up in store,, curbside pick-up, ship to home, or ship to store.

"We empathize with the mountain of challenges our retail partners have faced the past year and are committed to develop solutions that enable them to deliver excellent customer experiences. Our goal with the Omnichannel Pickup Assistance Digital Worker is to help them effectively equip their customers with the information they need for getting their orders as seamlessly as possible," said Fang Cheng, CEO and co-founder of Linc, in a statement.

This new digital worker is available through all of Linc's conversational messaging channels, such as webchat, SMS, Facebook, Whatsapp, Google Business Messages, and voice vhannels such as Alexa and Google Assistant.

CRM Covers
Free
for qualified subscribers
Subscribe Now Current Issue Past Issues

Related Articles

Linc Adds a Digital Assistant to Automated Customer Care

30 Oct 2018

Linc's Customer Care Automation platform gives direct-to-consumer companies an automated assistant capable of a wide range of services across conversational channels.

Linc Launches Promotion Support Digital Worker

17 Dec 2020

Linc's Promotion Support Digital Worker helps consumers with promo code support without the need for a live agent.

Best Practices Series
CRM Web Events
Reports & Research