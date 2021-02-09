Linc Launches Omnichannel Pickup Assistance and Orchestration Digital Worker

Linc today launched the Omnichannel Pickup Assistance & Orchestration Digital Worker, allowing retailers to send automated notifications to customers regarding omnichannel fulfillment through multiple destination orders, such as buy online pick-up in store,, curbside pick-up, ship to home, or ship to store.

"We empathize with the mountain of challenges our retail partners have faced the past year and are committed to develop solutions that enable them to deliver excellent customer experiences. Our goal with the Omnichannel Pickup Assistance Digital Worker is to help them effectively equip their customers with the information they need for getting their orders as seamlessly as possible," said Fang Cheng, CEO and co-founder of Linc, in a statement.

This new digital worker is available through all of Linc's conversational messaging channels, such as webchat, SMS, Facebook, Whatsapp, Google Business Messages, and voice vhannels such as Alexa and Google Assistant.