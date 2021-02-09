LiveRamp to Acquire DataFleets

LiveRamp, a data connectivity platform provider, is acquiring DataFleets, a cloud data platform provider, expanding its data protection capabilities. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"This transformative acquisition combines LiveRamp's deep privacy expertise and widely adopted platform with DataFleets' game-changing technology, unlocking massive value for the entire ecosystem," said Anneka Gupta, president and head of products and platforms at LiveRamp, in a statement. "Together, our combined capabilities will pave the way for the next generation of privacy technology, serving as the foundation for our platform and products and underscoring our commitment to making it safe and easy for enterprises to use data wherever it lives."

The deal also opens new use cases and markets for distributed data collaboration through LiveRamp Safe Haven.

Leveraging multiple advanced mathematical privacy technologies, DataFleets offers products that unify distributed data for collaboration and analytics without moving raw data beyond enterprise firewalls.

With the addition of DataFleets, LiveRamp will further extend its capabilities across four foundational pillars:

Unlocking Data Access—Proprietary data is available for analytics without requiring the movement of data;

Privacy-Preserving Technology—Identity resolution and collaboration workflows across distributed data sets are supported without compromising privacy or security;

Extended, Global Connectivity—Deeper connections are enabled across data sets formerly siloed by infrastructures, industries and geographies; and

Total Control—LiveRamp customers keep continuous control over their data.

DataFleets provides Safe Haven customers more flexible options for distributed data collaboration and unlocks privacy-protecting analytics use cases for new industries, such as healthcare and financial services. In addition, DataFleets helps LiveRamp customers comply with evolving privacy regulations around the world.