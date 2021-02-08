IPinfo Partners with Datarade

IP address and geolocation data provider IPinfo has begun offering its IP data on Datarade's global ecommerce platform.

Datarade users will now be able to access data, including geolocation, autonomous system number, IP to company, privacy detection (VPN, proxy, Tor), IP to carrier, IP ranges, and hosted domain data sets, aggregated from multiple sources and updated daily.

"Through this partnership, our data will be more widely available than ever before to data buyers worldwide," said Ben Dowling, CEO and founder of IPinfo, in a statement.

"Datarade's partnership with IPinfo will benefit data users worldwide. Our companies' collaboration means that it's as easy as possible to buy reliable IP address data from a source which is trusted by global brands. We're excited to see our work with IPinfo grow," said Richard Hoffmann, chief customer officer and co-founder of Datarade, in a statement.