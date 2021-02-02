MetaCX Launches Integration Hub

MetaCX late last week introduced the MetaCX Integration Hub as part of a multiphase integration plan to enable a full B2B digital transformation.

The MetaCX Integration Hub will provide access to more than 200 cloud-based tools and data sources to enrich the collaborative experience with customers across the lifecycle, with more than 30 integrations available now. This includes CRM platforms like Salesforce, HubSpot and Microsoft Dynamics; customer success management platforms like Gainsight; product analytics tools like Pendo and Mixpanel; customer data platforms like Segment; and data warehouses like Snowflake and Google BigQuery.

This three-part initiative aims to unify disparate digital touchpoints as one B2B customer experience and to link data exchange and value creation between suppliers and their customers.