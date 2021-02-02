Verint Divests Itself of Cybersecurity Unit
Verint Systems has completed its spin-off of the Verint Cyber Intelligence business line, which officially launched today as its own company called Cognyte Software. Verint divested itself of the security analytics business to focus entirely on its customer engagement business.
"Verint becoming a pure-play customer engagement company is happening at the exact right time, when digital transformation is driving significant change in how brands engage with their customers. Verint helps organizations break down barriers and eliminate the constraints of organizational and data silos to achieve boundless customer engagement. With our open cloud platform, significant domain expertise, and broad partner ecosystem, we are well positioned to help brands build enduring customer relationships," said Verint CEO Dan Bodner in a statement.