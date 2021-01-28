Medallia Partners with Red Box

Medallia, a provider of customer experience management and engagement solutions, is integrating with Red Box Conversa, a platform for voice capture, to provide real-time analysis of audio and media data sets captured by Conversa and transcribed by Medallia Experience Cloud.

"With disruptive forces placing even more pressure on businesses, the powerful insights provided by Medallia, enabling the optimization of the customer journey is likely to be a critical success factor," said Pete Ellis, Red Box's chief product officer, in a statement. "However, timely access to the high-quality insights generated by Medallia is directly linked to both the quality and customer sovereignty of the data fueling the platform. These issues are often not understood or are overlooked by organizations using legacy recording vendors and we're delighted to partner with Medallia to help enterprises overcome them and maximize ROI."

"Red Box Conversa and Medallia Speech unlock a gold mine of untapped insights into revenue-impacting customer sentiment, making Medallia an essential cloud technology for companies of all sizes," said Steve Vierra, senior vice president of channels, alliances, and global partnerships at Medallia, in a statement.