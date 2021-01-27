Litmus Adds Features and Integrations

Litmus, an email marketing provider, has upgraded its technologies with enhanced integrations with Salesforce Pardot and SparkPost, allowing workflows for pre-send testing wherever users build emails.

Additional Litmus Builder upgrades allow marketers to store, edit, and use custom code templates, partials, and snippets to create brand-compliant emails. Animated GIFs are also now supported, allowing users to collaborate and test without ever leaving Litmus.