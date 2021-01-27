Litmus Adds Features and Integrations
Litmus, an email marketing provider, has upgraded its technologies with enhanced integrations with Salesforce Pardot and SparkPost, allowing workflows for pre-send testing wherever users build emails.
Additional Litmus Builder upgrades allow marketers to store, edit, and use custom code templates, partials, and snippets to create brand-compliant emails. Animated GIFs are also now supported, allowing users to collaborate and test without ever leaving Litmus.
"Litmus is creating the most efficient email software solution possible so marketing teams of all sizes can create extraordinary emails that drive real business results, quickly," said Erik Nierenberg, CEO of Litmus, in a statement. "Part of establishing this standard of marketing efficiency, though, is maximizing the potential of partners and vendors our customers are using for marketing efforts and to gather insights across all channels, globally. We continue to invest in leading integrations such as Oracle, Salesforce, Marketo, Acoustic, and, now, Pardot and SparkPost to enable a seamless email workflow experience. Our users can instantly maximize email creation speeds and quality to drive profitable conversions and attain improved ROI from their existing marketing clouds."