UserTesting Launches New Test Types and Visualizations

UserTesting today introduced its January 2021 product release that includes new test types for both web and mobile experiences, plus interactive visualization through click maps.

UserTesting's latest releaseincludes the following:

"Companies are having to change and adapt at record speeds. The shift to a digital-first strategy, combined with rapidly changing consumer sentiment, has made collecting customer feedback vital to the process of designing, building, and marketing experiences," said Kaj van de Loo, chief technology officer at UserTesting, in a statement. "Our latest offerings focus on empowering product managers, marketers, UX researchers, and designers with the tools to help them collect, prioritize, and analyze feedback so that they can build experiences that resonate with their customers, even when customer attitudes and behaviors are rapidly changing."