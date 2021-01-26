UserTesting Launches New Test Types and Visualizations
UserTesting today introduced its January 2021 product release that includes new test types for both web and mobile experiences, plus interactive visualization through click maps.
UserTesting's latest releaseincludes the following:
- Card sorting to help users group, label, and describe information;
- A prioritization matrix for ensuring teams use customer feedback to focus on the most important tasks and gain internal alignment with customer feedback directly;
- Support for TestFlight software public links so developers can gather feedback on ease-of-use and perceived value before releasing apps;
- System usability scale plus (SUS+), to help companies evaluate the usability of a product through a standardized template, and optional questions to measure promoter score and adjective rating; and
- Click maps for an interactive visual representation of all participant clicks and inputs on websites and hosted prototypes.
"Companies are having to change and adapt at record speeds. The shift to a digital-first strategy, combined with rapidly changing consumer sentiment, has made collecting customer feedback vital to the process of designing, building, and marketing experiences," said Kaj van de Loo, chief technology officer at UserTesting, in a statement. "Our latest offerings focus on empowering product managers, marketers, UX researchers, and designers with the tools to help them collect, prioritize, and analyze feedback so that they can build experiences that resonate with their customers, even when customer attitudes and behaviors are rapidly changing."