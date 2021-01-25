Verint Partners with 8x8 on WFM
Verint Systems and 8x8 are partnering to bring integrated cloud workforce management applications and cloud contact center to mid-market and enterprise businesses worldwide.
Through this partnership, 8x8 Contact Center customers will benefit from a single source for cloud-based contact center solutions and deep integrations to Verint's Workforce Management. It also brings tight synchronization of historical and real-time interaction data and agent information from 8x8 Contact Center with Verint Monet or Verint Enterprise to help companies plan, forecast, and schedule contact center agent workloads.
"Joining forces with Verint enables us to further expand our workforce management offerings with market-leading solutions," said Dave Sipes, CEO of 8x8, in a statement. "These integrations support our operate-from-anywhere approach, enabling organizations with contact centers of all sizes as well as those looking for a single-vendor integrated communications and contact center solution to easily collaborate and connect agents, employees, and customers."
"The Verint Open Cloud Platform supports deep integrations and purpose-built solutions for businesses of all sizes," said Dan Bodner, Verint's CEO, in a statement. "The integration gives 8x8 customers access to Verint's innovative cloud applications that drive elevated customer and employee experiences."
"As a retail organization, we rely heavily on accurate real-time data," said Martin Sessa, director of global infrastructure and operations at Urban Outfitters, in a statement. "With 8x8 and Verint now integrated, Urban Outfitters' information technology team can continue to provide to our contact center management team the best experience to manage employees and the intra-day information that results in the highest-quality customer experience."
