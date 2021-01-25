Verint Partners with 8x8 on WFM

Verint Systems and 8x8 are partnering to bring integrated cloud workforce management applications and cloud contact center to mid-market and enterprise businesses worldwide.

Through this partnership, 8x8 Contact Center customers will benefit from a single source for cloud-based contact center solutions and deep integrations to Verint's Workforce Management. It also brings tight synchronization of historical and real-time interaction data and agent information from 8x8 Contact Center with Verint Monet or Verint Enterprise to help companies plan, forecast, and schedule contact center agent workloads.