SMG Partners with SafetyCulture
Service Management Group (SMG), a customer, patient, and employee experience management provider, is partnering with SafetyCulture, a workplace safety and quality software provider to help multi-unit companies uncover location-level insights into the customer experience.
SafetyCulture's flagship product, iAuditor, helps companies enhance operations and foster safer workplaces with digital checklists. By integrating iAuditor data into the smg360 platform, SMG is helping clients pair operational audit data with location-level employee and customer feedback to enhance operational visibility across locations and quantify the impact of health and safety standards on customer experiences.
SafetyCulture has been helping businesses around the world complete daily COVID-19 inspections, perform checks, report issues, and capture data.
"Our partnership with SMG synchronizes our offerings to help brands improve business operations and deliver exceptional experiences," said SafetyCulture's general mnager, Bob Butler, in a statement. "Given the similarities of our customers and the importance of health and safety for experience management programs, we are especially excited about the future of this partnership."
"Our partnership with SafetyCulture is giving brands better visibility into how operations impact both the employee and customer experience," said SMG's vice president and general manager of CX solutions, Charlie Moore, in a statement. "We're excited to provide clients with additional context at the location level, new insights to improve performance across locations, and a more comprehensive view of the customer experience."
Related Articles
SMG Partners with Voxpopme
07 Oct 2020
SMG and Voxpopme are teaming up to help companies capture and analyze video customer feedback.
SMG Expands Partnership with FullStory
20 Oct 2020
SMG has entered into an experience management partnership with digital analytics provider FullStory.
SMG Partners with Olo
09 Nov 2020
SMG's partnership with food ordering platform Olo provides restaurants with a new way to collect and analyze customer feedback.