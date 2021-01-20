SMG Partners with SafetyCulture

Service Management Group (SMG), a customer, patient, and employee experience management provider, is partnering with SafetyCulture, a workplace safety and quality software provider to help multi-unit companies uncover location-level insights into the customer experience.

SafetyCulture's flagship product, iAuditor, helps companies enhance operations and foster safer workplaces with digital checklists. By integrating iAuditor data into the smg360 platform, SMG is helping clients pair operational audit data with location-level employee and customer feedback to enhance operational visibility across locations and quantify the impact of health and safety standards on customer experiences.

SafetyCulture has been helping businesses around the world complete daily COVID-19 inspections, perform checks, report issues, and capture data.