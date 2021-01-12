Salesforce Introduces Loyalty Management
Salesforce today launched Loyalty Management to help companies increase customer trust and engagement.
Built on the Salesforce Customer 360 Platform, Loyalty Management allows companies to build custom loyalty programs. Loyalty Management is integrated with Salesforce Digital 360, Service Cloud and Tableau, allowing digital leaders to deliver a connected loyalty experience across the entire customer journey.
Salesforce Loyalty Management includes the following capabilities:
- Flexible and complete loyalty platform so businesses can design a variety of programs, including tiered membership, points-per-purchase, and earn-and-redeem rewards programs. For example, a hotel chain can customize offerings to each local market to account for different experiences and amenities, such as tickets to a local professional sports game or a local winery that offers tastings, and evolve these offerings over time based on popularity and seasonality without having to rewrite code or update antiquated back-end systems.
- Personalized loyalty offerings to drive business value: Companies can target different segments of their member bases with customized offerings. Loyalty Management allows companies to pull in their customer data, including marketing interactions, purchase history and website visits, to create a unified view of the customer and inform the personalized promotions they receive. For example, an outdoor retailer can promote an exclusive ski trip with a local ski resort, or a B2B manufacturer can reward a business customer with credit for attending a webinar or product training.
- Integrate loyalty throughout the entire organization with a single source of truth: Because Loyalty Management is integrated into the Salesforce Customer 360, customers can sign up for loyalty programs through Salesforce Experience Cloud, and businesses can send personalized content and notifications to customers with Salesforce Marketing Cloud and Customer 360 Audiences. In addition, companies can integrate external systems, like a customer data platform, and integrate third-party solutions from Salesforce AppExchange, such as geolocation-based notifications for when a customer is near a store.
- Measure loyalty program performance: With Tableau CRM for Loyalty Management, companies can measure program performance, member acquisition and engagement, and partner performance in a dashboard to determine the best path forward and to adjust their programs, including promotions and offers, based on real-time data. For example, a retailer can identify when members aren't using their points and offer them new incentives to redeem points.
"Organizations with high levels of customer loyalty outperform their competition, so it's critical to provide their customers with valuable and memorable experiences to build trust," said David Schmaier, CEO of Salesforce Industries, in a statement. "Loyalty Management allows companies across industries to evolve their loyalty programs from a transactional to a human-centric approach capable of creating personalized, relationship-building moments with each customer."
"As successful loyalty programs move beyond simple point and redemption exchanges and focus more on early access, experiences, and products, existing loyalty solutions have been slow to adapt," said Ray Wang, principal analyst, founder, and chairman of Constellation Research. "Customers are looking for a loyalty management product that represents the next generation of loyalty and gives companies the freedom to create, evolve, and measure a loyalty program that is capable of providing personalized and engaging offerings."