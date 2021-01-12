Salesforce Introduces Loyalty Management

Salesforce today launched Loyalty Management to help companies increase customer trust and engagement.

Built on the Salesforce Customer 360 Platform, Loyalty Management allows companies to build custom loyalty programs. Loyalty Management is integrated with Salesforce Digital 360, Service Cloud and Tableau, allowing digital leaders to deliver a connected loyalty experience across the entire customer journey.

Salesforce Loyalty Management includes the following capabilities:

"Organizations with high levels of customer loyalty outperform their competition, so it's critical to provide their customers with valuable and memorable experiences to build trust," said David Schmaier, CEO of Salesforce Industries, in a statement. "Loyalty Management allows companies across industries to evolve their loyalty programs from a transactional to a human-centric approach capable of creating personalized, relationship-building moments with each customer."

"As successful loyalty programs move beyond simple point and redemption exchanges and focus more on early access, experiences, and products, existing loyalty solutions have been slow to adapt," said Ray Wang, principal analyst, founder, and chairman of Constellation Research. "Customers are looking for a loyalty management product that represents the next generation of loyalty and gives companies the freedom to create, evolve, and measure a loyalty program that is capable of providing personalized and engaging offerings."