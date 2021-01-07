NICE Launches RPA Version 7.4

NICE has launched artificial intelligence-based robotic process automation (RPA) capabilities as part of NICE RPA version 7.4.

Included in the latest release is a Click to Automate feature that instantaneously transforms recommended process sequences into live operational automations. Additional capabilities enable tighter human-robot collaboration via smarter, visual-based automation discovery and a more customizable development process per employee needs. Click to Automate works with Automation Finder, NICE's AI-infused automation opportunity discovery tool. Following Automation Finder's capture and display of all the recommended process sequences, the Click to Automate capability builds the process automations with NICE's Automation Studio design tool. NICE's attended and unattended robotic workforce then manages the full execution of these processes with each employee, at scale.

Additional enhancements in NICE RPA version 7.4 include the following:

Visually inspired automation discovery: With NICE RPA's Automation Finder, business analysts can now get a visual snapshot of employee screens with clustering of process sequences, variations, and their respective scores.

Customized attended automation development: The callout builder within NICE's Automation Studio enables enhanced customization of callouts. As a result, developers can personalize the way NICE Employee Virtual Attendant (NEVA), NICE's attended automation offering, communicates and interacts with employees. The drag-and-drop interface with built-in intelligence allows automations to be created.

Unified connectivity for accelerated automation development: With a unified connectivity layer, developers can access all applications from a single interface.