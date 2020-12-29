Community Brands Adds to Nimble AMS

Community Brands, a provider of business management, commerce, and payment solutions for member-based organizations, has added to Nimble AMS, its association management software AMS) built on the Salesforce platform.

Nimble AMS now includes Nimble Communities, an online member community for virtual networking, and Nimble Chapters, an engagement and management tool for chapters.

"Our research at Community Brands shows that one of the primary reasons members join an association is for networking opportunities," said Susan Connors, who just joined the company as general manager of Nimble AMS, in a statement. "Offeringan online community is a great way for associations to facilitate and elevate social networking among thei members, even when in-person events are not feasible. It's also a great way for associations to make their organizations part of their members' daily social networking habits."

Nimble Communities allows associations to set up and host online member communities. It is built on the Salesforce Community Cloud and also provides collaboration capabilities.

Nimble Chapters provides associations with tools to optimize chapter value and reduce the administrative and reporting burdens of chapter collaboration. Nimble Chapters also features Nimble Communities.