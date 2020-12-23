SRDS Expands into Influencer Marketing with Upfluence Partnership

Media planning and buying platform SRDS has expanded into influencer marketing through a partnership with influencer marketing platform provider Upfluence.

The alliance introduces new capabilities for media buyers interested in incorporating influencers into campaigns. Through direct access to more than 4 million influencers across social platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, Twitch, Twitter, Pinterest, TikTok, and blogs, media buyers can plan and execute holistic campaigns for their clients, connecting with influencers in just about any industry.

"We are truly excited to be offering our agency partners the ability to connect with influencers directly through our partnership with Upfluence," said Heather Pettacio, president of SRDS, in a statement. "Influencers are growing in importance for marketers who are looking to engage in authentic ways with audiences and across multiple touchpoints. Through these new capabilities, our goal is to help our agency partners access and engage with the right influencers in the easiest and most effective way possible."

"We are thrilled to be partnering with SRDS and creating a more seamless experience for agencies and brands to access influencers and incorporate them into campaigns," said Adam Shapiro, head of strategic partnerships at Upfluence, in a statement. "Agencies have been clamoring for a way to easily include influencer marketing in the comprehensive digital strategies they offer their clients. With SRDS's experience and existing agency network, we are now uniquely positioned to quickly power these solutions for them at scale together. We are incredibly excited to have SRDS add Upfluence’s industry-leading influencer marketing suite to the already impressive tech stack they make available to agencies, and this is only the beginning."