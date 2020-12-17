Sigma Computing Launches Campaign Performance Template

Sigma Computing, a provider of cloud analytics and business intelligence, has launched a Campaign Performance template and other onboarding resources.

The template enables marketers to get started in Sigma and navigate from dashboard to independent data exploration. It includes a prebuilt dashboard and underlying worksheet with all of the live data powering the dashboard from sources like Hubspot, Marketo, and Salesforce. The worksheet can be accessed in just one click from the dashboard. The template can be customized and deployed in seconds.

"Marketers have been asking for more data access for years but have been kept at an arm's length from raw data, largely due to the limitations of legacy BI tools," said Sigma Computing's vice president of marketing, Cristina Bravo Olmo, in a statement. "We're excited to bring more marketers into the BI process and put them on the fast track to not only immediately see value from Sigma via dashboards, but also empower them to go beyond the dashboard and finally be able to securely explore governed, live data for new insights. Sigma is the only tool that makes it possible for marketers to be self-sufficient and independently analyze data from a variety of sources in a single pane because we meet them where their existing skills already lie with a spreadsheet-like UI experience, and we do that at cloud scale."

Sigma recently released a Sales Analytics template and also provides templates for Snowflake Usage Dashboards and a Lacework dashboard that displays key security metrics. In Q1 2021, Sigma will release automapping for all of its templates, which enables one-click warehouse selection, automated data discovery, and data mapping.