Smartling Integrates with Adobe Experience Manager as a Cloud

Smartling, an enterprise translation management system provider, has integrated with Adobe Experience Manager As A Cloud Service, enabling mutual customers to leverage Smartling's translation management system, visual context translation interface, and language translation solutions.

Smartling is an Innovate-level partner in the Adobe Exchange Program. Smartling's full suite of integrations with AEM and other Adobe products includes the following:

Adobe Experience Manager Classic 5.6, 6.0 and 6.1;

Adobe Experience Manager Touch 4, 5, 6.4 and 6.4;

Adobe Experience Manager as a Cloud Service;

Adobe Illustrator; and

Adobe Photoshop.

"Adobe Experience Manager is the platform of choice for some of the world's largest brands with the most complex digital experience requirements," said Andrew Saxe, vice president of product at Smartling, in a statement. "We invest a lot of time in developing our Adobe products and maintaining support for the content management systems of today and tomorrow. AEM Cloud is the future, and we're incredibly excited for our customers to leverage the Smartling integration to manage global websites with the simplicity of our cloud-based translation management system and services." "The content that powers today's digital experiences is incredibly exciting," said Gavin Grimes, vice president of language aervices at Smartling, in a statement. "We're seeing snappy headlines, body content to explain uncharted product segments, and tons of user-generated content like reviews, not to mention all the nuanced words used to power digital shopping carts and checkout flows. Managing the quality of translation and balancing its cost is a nuance that Smartling has addressed with an innovative service delivery model that puts our customers first."

Smartling also recently announced integrations with Yext, Episerver, Drupal 9, Zendesk, and its ownTranscreation Tool.