Datazoom Releases Google Ad Manager Data Enrichment

Datazoom, a real-time video data platform provider, today release a data enrichment solution that enriches data collected from its platform's Player Collectors with revenue data from Google Ad Manager.

This solution provides insight into the following:

"Gaining access to this type of insight is a game-changer. It allows us to finally better understand our earnings, create more accurate earning projections, and prioritize product, technology, and development efforts that can have the greatest impact on revenue generation," said Alexander Savage, head of digital analytics at ABS-CBN, in a statement. "This new solution that we worked with Datazoom to define provides invaluable insights, and amplifies the value of the standardized event stream that we get using Datazoom's core platform."

"For [advertising video-on-demand] services to stabilize, unlocking these types of insights will be invaluable to growing revenue and pushing for profitability in this space," said Datazoom's CEO, Diane Strutner, in a statement. "As our platform evolves, Datazoom is focused on driving greater value for our customers, such as ABS-CBN."