Datazoom Releases Google Ad Manager Data Enrichment
Datazoom, a real-time video data platform provider, today release a data enrichment solution that enriches data collected from its platform's Player Collectors with revenue data from Google Ad Manager.
This solution provides insight into the following:
- Potential earnings for a specific user;
- Actual earnings for a specific user;
- The number of ads served and viewability, as measured by the ad server; and
- The opportunity cost of quality of experience issues.
"Gaining access to this type of insight is a game-changer. It allows us to finally better understand our earnings, create more accurate earning projections, and prioritize product, technology, and development efforts that can have the greatest impact on revenue generation," said Alexander Savage, head of digital analytics at ABS-CBN, in a statement. "This new solution that we worked with Datazoom to define provides invaluable insights, and amplifies the value of the standardized event stream that we get using Datazoom's core platform."
"For [advertising video-on-demand] services to stabilize, unlocking these types of insights will be invaluable to growing revenue and pushing for profitability in this space," said Datazoom's CEO, Diane Strutner, in a statement. "As our platform evolves, Datazoom is focused on driving greater value for our customers, such as ABS-CBN."
Beyond advertising events, Datazoom's collectors capture quality of experience , content, engagement and other data points from video players, as well as from content delivery networks. They also offer data dictionaries for player and CDN data, with more than 200 standardized data points. Standardized data can be streamed to an ecosystem of connectors for solutions such as Amplitude, Azure Blob Storage, Datadog, Google Analytics, Google BigQuery, Amazon S3, Amazon Kinesis, and Splunk.
"Data enrichment is an important capability and takes us a step closer toward our goal of creating real-time, holistic, and integrated data sets for our customers and partners," said Datazoom's director of product, Bob Carlson, in a statement. "We look forward to expanding our solutions in this area next year."