Pacvue Integrates with Criteo to Expand eCommerce Advertising
Pacvue, a provider of platforms for managing ecommerce advertising, has integrated with Criteo's Retail Media Platform. Pacvue is one of the first advertising technology platforms to connect to the new platform, which enables programmatic bidding, analytics, and automation across ecommerce marketplaces and retailers.
By integrating with the Criteo Retail Media API, Pacvue clients can expand their advertising to new channels, while continuing to manage their campaigns with performance data, reporting, and optimizations.& Pacvue already serves Amazon, Walmart, Instacart, and eBay, and the Criteo integration enables it to support sponsored product ads across a wider set of ecommerce marketplaces and retailers.
"Criteo partners with some of the world's leading omnichannel retailers to power the open retail media ecosystem and to make it easier for advertisers to manage their campaigns across retailers with standardized metrics and workflows," said Justin Sparks, global director of strategic partnerships for retail media at Criteo, in a statement. "We're thrilled that Pacvue has chosen to integrate with us. The goal of our API partner program is to enable retailers to rapidly scale demand, while giving agencies and brands the flexibility to leverage tools, like Pacvue, that they are already comfortable with today."
"More and more consumers are choosing to shop online, and brands are looking for new ways to reach their customers across marketplaces," said Melissa Burdick, president of Pacvue, in a statement. "We've been able to provide meaningful performance improvement across ecommerce channels to brands and agencies by helping them make smart decisions about their advertising strategies, and we're excited to partner with Criteo to offer these solutions in a truly omnichannel way."
LiveRamp Partners with Criteo
16 Nov 2017
The partnership is leading to an integration between LiveRamp IdentityLink and Criteo's Commerce Marketing Ecosystem.
MomentFeed Supports Facebook Recommendations
07 Aug 2018
MomentFeed is enabling clients to take advantage of the rich data and meaningful connections that Facebook Recommendations will provide.
Jivox Partners with Criteo to Increase Personalization
10 Mar 2020
Jivox and Criteo together are offering companies enhanced dynamic creative optimization.