Pacvue Integrates with Criteo to Expand eCommerce Advertising

Pacvue, a provider of platforms for managing ecommerce advertising, has integrated with Criteo's Retail Media Platform. Pacvue is one of the first advertising technology platforms to connect to the new platform, which enables programmatic bidding, analytics, and automation across ecommerce marketplaces and retailers.

By integrating with the Criteo Retail Media API, Pacvue clients can expand their advertising to new channels, while continuing to manage their campaigns with performance data, reporting, and optimizations.& Pacvue already serves Amazon, Walmart, Instacart, and eBay, and the Criteo integration enables it to support sponsored product ads across a wider set of ecommerce marketplaces and retailers.