LinkedIn Launches Product Pages

LinkedIn Marketing Solutions today launched LinkedIn Product Pages, a dedicated tab on the LinkedIn Page to help businesses nurture conversation and build brand affinity with customers around their products.

"Product Pages helps you build a community of enthusiasts and experts around your products to help raise awareness for your solutions, generate more qualified leads, and ultimately grow your business," said Ryan MacInnis, product marketing lead at LinkedIn, in a blog post earlier today.

With Product Pages companies can spotlight product endorsements and testimonials by users, gather ratings and reviews from current users, and generate leads with custom call-to-action buttons. They can also add new products and rich media, like videos or product screenshots, descriptions and more.

"Whether you're a product marketer tasked with promoting a product or a social media manager responsible for creating communities that help drive conversion, Product Pages can help connect your product with LinkedIn's audience of more than 722 million professionals. You can also specify the job roles that best fit your products' purpose and increase relevance," MacInnis said. "Today, 70 percent of buyers select products based on research they do online, which means your products' reputation and visibility can make or break your business. In a world where everyone is competing for attention, you need effective ways to highlight your products so you can equip your customers and prospects with the insights they need to make more informed buying decisions. Helping create a space where your customers can come together as a community and share experiences or questions about your products is an important first step to make that happen," he continued.

LinkedIn currently has more than 10,000 Product Pages across the B2B software category, with plans to add more industries in the coming year.