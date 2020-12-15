Onfido Launches Identity Verification Solution on Salesforce AppExchange
Onfido today released a new version of its identity verification and authentication service on Salesforce AppExchange, empowering Salesforce users in financial services, insurance, and trusted marketplaces to integrate remote identity verification and authentication into their existing workflows.
Bank customers sign up by simply taking a photo of their government-issued identity document (ID) and selfie. Onfido first checks that their ID seems genuine and not fraudulent, and then matches it to thecustomer's face. The verification results are then populated straight to the Salesforce dashboard.
Onfido's identity verification service enables document-first onboarding, which verifies new users from their first interaction, with 98.7 percent of fraudulent applications detected. To achieve this, Onfido uses a combination of machine learning and human analysts to check for data consistency across the ID, performing image analysis, and detecting anomalies in fonts. Onfido covers more than 4,500 ID document types across 195 countries.
The COVID-19 pandemic has contributed to a 200 percent jump in new mobile banking registrations, while mobile banking traffic rose 85 percent in April.
"Only 40 percent of consumers are expected to return to bank branches post-COVID, so it's more critical than ever to provide a truly end-to-end digital experience," said Kevin Trilli, chief product officer of Onfido, in a statement. "The growing digital trends of mobile and branchless banking are just the beginning. With a strong, robust identity verification at the start of the customer journey, banks and insurance providers using Onfido's AppExchange solution can more easily scale their businesses and provide a 360-degree view of the customer to personalize the customer journey."
"Onfido's new identity verification solution is a welcome addition to AppExchange as companies are looking to accelerate their digital transformations," said Woodson Martin, general manager of Salesforce AppExchange, in a statement. "AppExchange is constantly evolving to enable our partners to build cutting-edge solutions to drive customer success."