Onfido Launches Identity Verification Solution on Salesforce AppExchange

Onfido today released a new version of its identity verification and authentication service on Salesforce AppExchange, empowering Salesforce users in financial services, insurance, and trusted marketplaces to integrate remote identity verification and authentication into their existing workflows.

Bank customers sign up by simply taking a photo of their government-issued identity document (ID) and selfie. Onfido first checks that their ID seems genuine and not fraudulent, and then matches it to thecustomer's face. The verification results are then populated straight to the Salesforce dashboard.

Onfido's identity verification service enables document-first onboarding, which verifies new users from their first interaction, with 98.7 percent of fraudulent applications detected. To achieve this, Onfido uses a combination of machine learning and human analysts to check for data consistency across the ID, performing image analysis, and detecting anomalies in fonts. Onfido covers more than 4,500 ID document types across 195 countries.

The COVID-19 pandemic has contributed to a 200 percent jump in new mobile banking registrations, while mobile banking traffic rose 85 percent in April.