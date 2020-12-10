VoiceFoundry Is a Launch Partner for Professional Services Offerings in AWS Marketplace

VoiceFoundry, a TTEC company, is participating is one of the first launch partners for Professional Services in AWS Marketplace, providing end-to-end customer experience as a service solutions (CXaaS).

Amazon Web Services (AWS) customers can now find and purchase professional services from VoiceFoundry in AWS Marketplace, a curated digital catalog of software, data, and services.

With professional services from VoiceFoundry available in AWS Marketplace, customers can purchase and be billed for both software and related services in a centralized place.