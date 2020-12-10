VoiceFoundry Is a Launch Partner for Professional Services Offerings in AWS Marketplace
VoiceFoundry, a TTEC company, is participating is one of the first launch partners for Professional Services in AWS Marketplace, providing end-to-end customer experience as a service solutions (CXaaS).
Amazon Web Services (AWS) customers can now find and purchase professional services from VoiceFoundry in AWS Marketplace, a curated digital catalog of software, data, and services.
With professional services from VoiceFoundry available in AWS Marketplace, customers can purchase and be billed for both software and related services in a centralized place.
"With Professional Services in AWS Marketplace, we can now provide full solutions that include third-party software and our first-party services to our customers worldwide, quickly and efficiently," said John Marino, head of VoiceFoundry and group vice president for TTEC's AWS practice, in a statement. "We are proud to be one of the first to work with AWS Marketplace on this launch and look forward to additional benefits our continued relationship will bring to our customers."